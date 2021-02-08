Gov. DeSantis announces vaccines for Bay of Pigs veterans

MIAMI – Gov. Ron DeSantis was in Miami on Monday to expand Florida’s COVID-19 vaccination program for homebound seniors to veterans of the Bay of Pigs invasion.

DeSantis announced the initiative Monday morning at the Bay of Pigs Museum and Library in Miami, where three men who were captured by Fidel Castro’s forces and spend time as prisoners of war were vaccinated.

“We are inspired by folks who were able to stand up and fight for freedom,” the governor said. “Cuba’s loss was our gain. These are veterans that we really appreciate.”

Other veterans and their spouses will receive their shots in the comfort of their own homes, DeSantis said.

WATCH A REPLAY OF MONDAY’S NEWS CONFERENCE BELOW:

WATCH LIVE: Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks from Miami Gov. Ron DeSantis is holding a news conference Monday morning at the Bay of Pigs Museum and Library in Miami. Posted by WPLG Local 10 on Monday, February 8, 2021

Last week, DeSantis visited Aventura as the state began vaccinating homebound Holocaust survivors.

Ad

DeSantis trumpeted the state’s push to vaccinate its seniors first and also said that he was “perplexed” that the Johnson & Johnson vaccine’s approval is likely not to come until the end of February. That single-dose shot could bolster the supply of vaccines, adding to the inventory being sent by Moderna and Pfizer, which are two-dose vaccines.

“Our view is seniors first,” he said. “We’re not going to rest until every senior who wants a shot gets a shot.”

DeSantis was clearly riding high Monday morning after the “lifelong Buccaneers fan” watched his team win the Super Bowl Sunday night, and he began his remarks by shouting out Tom Brady and the Bucs.

He also noted that Florida had a team in the most recent final for each of the four major American professional sports. The Buccaneers and the NHL’s Tampa Bay Lightning are defending champs, while the Miami Heat reached the NBA Finals and the Tampa Bay Rays were in the World Series last year.