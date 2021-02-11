Florida begins COVID-19 vaccine program for veterans of WWII and Korean War

Florida will expand its vaccination of homebound seniors to veterans of World War II and the Korean War, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced.

Florida is expanding its COVID-19 vaccination program for homebound seniors to veterans of World War II and the Korean War, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Thursday.

DeSantis said he directed the state’s department of health to work with the Florida Department of Veterans’ Affairs to identify veterans of those wars who are not able to travel so shots can be administered at their homes.

“They put their lives on the line for their country, and we need to be there for them,” DeSantis said Thursday morning in an appearance in Port Charlotte.

Visit floridavets.org/homeboundveterans to apply for this program.

For more information about COVID-19 resources through the FDVA, click here.

It follows the state launching vaccine drives for homebound Holocaust survivors last week, and for homebound veterans of the Bay of Pigs invasion earlier this week.

WATCH A REPLAY OF DESANTIS’ REMARKS THURSDAY BELOW: