Families ask public for help finding killer of 2 victims age 20 in Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Carolyn Adderly said she is convinced there are people who have information about the murders of two 20-year-old victims, but they have decided not to tell police officers.

Detectives are searching for a killer who was armed with a rifle and was traveling in a dark Toyota Camry. Adderly said one of the two victims was her beloved Dawann Graham.

“That’s my first grandson you took from me, he lived with me,” Adderly said.

The grieving grandmother stood with the family of the other victim, Zariyah Marshall, as she talked to reporters on Monday in Miami-Dade County.

Marshall was holding her baby girl, when the Feb. 5 shooting happened about 5:30 p.m., near the intersection of Northwest 20th Avenue and 64th Street, in Gladeview.

Relatives drove Marshall to the hospital where doctors pronounced her dead. Paramedics took Graham to the hospital where he later died. Marshall’s sister Tunisia Marshall is asking the public for help.

“It’s us today and you all tomorrow,” Tunisia Marshall said.

The two families are asking anyone with information about the shooting to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477. There is a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to an arrest.