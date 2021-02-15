Man, 21, admits to fatally shooting man who was staring at him in North Miami, police say

MIAMI – Orbie Velez asked a man one question before firing the single shot that killed him in North Miami, a witness said, according to detectives.

“Why are you looking at me and looking in my car?” Velez was driving a white 2015 Nissan Altima, police said.

Corrections officers were holding Velez, 21, without bond on Monday. He confessed after a witness identified him as the gunman in the Dec. 24 shooting at a Checkers drive-in restaurant, near the intersection of Northwest Seventh Avenue and Northwest 135th Street, in North Miami, police said.

Officers arrested Velez on Saturday while driving with a suspended license and he appeared in court on Sunday to face a second-degree murder charge, records show.

While at the North Miami Police Department, Velez told police officers he had shot the victim out of fear, according to the arrest form.

Ad

Officers found the firearm that detectives said he used in the December shooting inside his car, according to the arrest form. Authorities did not release the identity of the man killed.

FILE VIDEO