North Miami police investigate fatal shooting at Checkers restaurant

NORTH MIAMI, Fla. – North Miami police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred on Christmas Eve at a Checkers restaurant.

Police released surveillance video of the suspect’s vehicle on Thursday at the Checkers at 13495 NW Seventh Ave.

According to authorities, the victim, whose identity has not been publicly released, was shot by a white male, who fled the scene in what appeared to be a white, four-door, newer-model Nissan Altima.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

A motive for the shooting remains unclear.

Anyone with further information is asked to call the North Miami Police Department at 305-891-8111. Anonymous tips can be made by calling Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477. A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest.