Shooting reported in front of condominium complex in Lauderhill

LAUDERHILL, Fla. – Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Thursday morning in Lauderhill.

The shooting was reported in front of the Las Vistas condominiums on Inverrary Boulevard.

A car with a shattered window was surrounded by crime scene tape after authorities arrived. Police also blocked off the area while they investigated.

It’s unclear if anyone was injured or what led up to the shooting.

