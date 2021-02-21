Police: South Beach stolen car pursuit has road shut down

Miami Beach police had an area of South Beach shut down while they investigated the driver of a stolen car who led them on a chase.

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – The same area of Washington Avenue that has been the scene of police activity in recent weeks remains shut down Sunday afternoon after Miami Beach Police tried to stop a driver in a stolen vehicle who fled the scene.

Washington Avenue is closed between 5th and 7th streets in both directions.

According to Miami Beach Police, motorcycle officers near South Pointe Drive and Alton Road saw a black Cadillac run a stop sign around 2:30 p.m.

Miami Beach police investigators are on the scene after a stolen car led them on a chase through the streets of South Beach. (Miami Beach Police Department)

The vehicle’s driver wouldn’t stop and fled, striking another officer’s motorcycle near 2nd Street and Ocean Drive.

As a police pursuit began, the driver hit several cars. When finally stopped at 6th Street and Washington Avenue, the driver was arrested. Three people in the car were detained.

Miami Beach Police reported that the vehicle had been reported stolen in Miami-Dade County.

No one was injured.

Violent crime has been plaguing the entertainment district and Miami Beach officials and police have been cracking down.

Ad

On Jan. 31, the same area was closed down for hours after a triple shooting as investigators shut down the area between Sixth and Ninth Streets as detectives combed through evidence.