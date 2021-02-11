COVID-19 and violent crimes have Miami Beach on alert as spring break nears

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – South Beach is at a tipping point.

Violent crimes have plagued the entertainment district, where Wednesday night four people from Chicago were arrested for a fight with security at The Licking restaurant, where a triple shooting happened last week.

It’s why the city is now targeting spring breakers online via travel booking websites, and also with banner planes flying high over the beach.

“That basically says we’re not kidding around. If you screw up, you’re going to be arrested, so you need to follow the rules when you’re in Miami Beach,” said Tonya Daniels of the City of Miami Beach.

Over at the brand new trendy Moxy hotel, which just opened its doors Thursday at 9th & Washington Avenue, the visitors are already showing up, despite the pandemic.

Ad

“We’re a little surprised at the initial demand for the hotel. We’re completely booked this weekend, we’re sold out next weekend,” said Mitchell Hochberg, president of the Lightstone Group.

With its outdoor patios and pool, open-air themed restaurants and rooftop bars, the hotel’s design is billed as pandemic-friendly.

“I couldn’t think of a better place in the country to open up a hotel today,” Hochberg said. “Because I think that the beach, in particular, has done extremely well moderating the effects of COVID.”

Staying safe, with spring break fever, will come down to common sense.

You can expect to see a number of officers patrolling the beach, and spring breakers will not be allowed on the sand after nightfall.