Arsonist with half-sleeve tattoo on left arm targets seniors’ home in Coral Springs

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. – Surveillance video shows a bold arsonist — who has a half-sleeve tattoo on his left arm — used gasoline to set a fire outside of a home on Saturday in Coral Springs. He was wearing purple sneakers.

Marc Schechter’s parents were inside the home sleeping when the arsonist jumped back to avoid the flames, walked away casually, and drove away in a white sedan.

Three weeks ago, someone smashed their front window.

“I tried to dismiss it, and make them feel a little easier by saying, ‘It’s probably kids. It happens,’ but now you have this guy,” Schechter said.

An arsonist threatened a couple in their 70s on Satuday at their home in Coral Springs. (Copyright 2020 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.)

Schechter said his parents are both in their 70s, and they have lived in the area of Coral Ridge Drive and Northwest 13th Street for decades.

During the coronavirus pandemic, Schechter said they have barely left their home. Now, they don’t feel safe there anymore. They want the arsonist caught and Schechter is asking the public for help.

He is asking anyone with information to call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477 or the Coral Springs Police Department at 954-346-1763.