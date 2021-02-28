Broward pediatrician arrested on child porn charges wants to treat patients virtually while awaiting trial

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – A South Florida pediatrician facing child porn charges is pushing to treat patients online.

Doctor Michael Mizrachy was arrested in January and has been ordered to stay away from children.

According to the Sun Sentinel, Mizrachy’s lawyer said there is software his client can use that will block pornographic content while he cares for patients with virtual visits.

Mizrachy is licensed to practice medicine with the State of Florida.

It is not known when a judge will rule on this new request.

