Miami-Dade County Mayor monitors COVID-19 curfew, may lift it

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade County’s mayor sent a memo Friday to the Board of County Commissioners outlining a decision to lift a countywide curfew put into place in March at the start of the pandemic.

Daniella Levine Cava is considering lifting the imposed midnight curfew by Monday, April 5, if the current downward trends of coronavirus cases continue and if the 14-day average is at or below 5.5% at the time, she said.

“We are now in the final chapter of our fight against the coronavirus as we aggressively expand vaccination efforts,” mentioning that the Biden administration has committed to supply enough vaccines for all U.S. adults by the end of May.

She did caution, however, that “we can’t afford to let our guard down when we are so close to the finish line.”

The mayor encouraged residents and businesses to work together to drive down the positivity rate below the 5.5 percent mark needed to minimize community spread while accelerating vaccination efforts.

In her memo, the mayor pointed out that the COVID 14-day positivity rate has been steadily trending in the right direction – currently 6.37% – along with other metrics including COVID patients admitted to hospitals and ICU bed capacity.

However, she did mention South Florida’s spring break season, which she anticipates will reach its peak during the month of March, calling it a “high-impact” period bringing increased risk of the spread of the virus in the area.

(See the memo below.)