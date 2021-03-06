Reckless driver in South Beach was armed fugitive from Georgia, police say

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – A reckless driver on Friday in South Beach turned out to be an armed convicted felon who was wanted in Georgia, according to the Miami Beach Police Department.

Quentin Owens, 38, was allegedly driving recklessly along Collins Avenue. Officers saw him near 11th Street and stopped him at 13th Street.

Officers reported Owens struck an officer on an SUV with his vehicle in an attempt to get away from them. The officer was treated at a local urgent care and Owen was arrested. While officers were trying to put Owens inside a marked police car, he kicked an officer in the groin area and the officer punched him in the leg, according to the arrest form.

Officers reported Owens had a fugitive warrant from Fulton County, and he was in possession of a stolen Taurus 9mm firearm and a backwoods cigar pack with “suspected crack cocaine inside of it.” The warrant was related to fleeing and eluding police and the theft of a motor vehicle.

Owens is facing charges of aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer, possession of a weapon and ammunition by a convicted felon, unlawful taking of a law enforcement officer’s firearm, possession of a controlled substance.

Local 10 News Assignment Desk Editor Emily Hales contributed to this report.