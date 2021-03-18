Good Samaritan makes donation to Broward school targeted by 2 burglars

WEST PARK, Fla. – When crooks hauled away speakers and stole electronics from the ECB Educational K-8 Center in Broward County, Eboni Burts and her kids were heartbroken.

Burts, the private school’s principal, released surveillance videos showing two burglars in action on Sunday at 2201 SW 42nd Ave., in West Park. They damaged a window to get inside.

“I saw the story on Channel 10 and it really concerned us, seeing that people don’t have a heart,” Rob Ferro said. “How can you mess with the kids and the community? It seemed unfair, so this is our way of giving back to them.”

On Thursday, Ferro and his team at the Miami-Dade County-based DS18 made a donation to the school. DS18, a manufacturer of car audio electronics equipment, donated two new speakers with the works.

“One of our loudest ... it lights up,” Ferro said, as he unloaded the boxes with the speakers, games, and toys for the students.

Ferro also helped Burts with the installation and he trained school staff on how to use them.

Burts said she was grateful because the faith-based Christian school will use the speakers to help the students with their daily devotions. She said they will also use them to help the students build confidence.

“They do speeches, things of that nature, and I want them to learn speaking skills,” Burts said.

The burglars also stole flat-screen televisions. Burts asked the burglars to return them; no questions asked. If anyone has information about the burglary or the stolen electronics, they should call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

