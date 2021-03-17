Gov. Ron DeSantis proposes $106 million to make Florida a ‘leader in civics education’

NAPLES, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Wednesday that he wants the state to allocate $106 million toward making the state the “national leader in civics education.”

He urged the state legislature to take up his proposal using funds that are already available through the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund (ESSER) provided to the state through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act and subsequent federal appropriations.

Another $16.5 million is proposed for additional training for principals and teachers, DeSantis said.

He announced those plans at a news conference Wednesday morning in Naples.

The Republican governor specifically pointed out that the education will not include critical race theory, saying that “teaching kids to hate their country and hate each other is not worth one red cent.”

DeSantis went on to say that understanding the Constitution is “a lost art” in today’s education.

“Instead they engage in these politicized academic fads,” he said.

On Tuesday, DeSantis said he wanted to use the recently passed federal COVID-19 relief bill to deliver an additional $1,000 stimulus payment to Florida first responders for their work during the pandemic.

“I’m proposing a one-time, $1,000 bonus payment to all first responders, firefighters, sworn law enforcement and EMTs, which totals about $208.4 million dollars,” he said.