North Miami opens pop up site with J&J COVID vaccinations

NORTH MIAMI, Fla. – The city of North Miami opened a new vaccination site on Saturday for local residents.

Residents who show a Florida ID or driver’s license proving that they live in North Miami can receive a one-time Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine dose starting Saturday and continuing through Monday, until supplies last.

No appointment is necessary. The vaccines will be administered at the Joe Celestin Center, 1525 Northwest 135th Street from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday through Monday.

According to the city, they have 250 daily doses to distribute. Vaccines will be free of charge for residents, but those who want a vaccine must meet Florida’s COVID-19 vaccine guidelines. Those wanting the shot must be a resident of North Miami.

According to the city, the site was organized in collaboration with State Representative Dotie Joseph.

For information on vaccine eligibility, visit https://www.floridahealthcovid19.gov/.

The one-dose Johnson & Johnson shots have already run out at most of the FEMA-run vaccination sites, but Florida’s Governor Ron DeSantis said there are more on the way.

“Next week, it’s a lot less than our initial, but we’re going to get another 42,000 doses of J&J,” DeSantis said.

Also, this weekend will be the last for people to get their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccination at FEMA-run vaccination sites, which will close to first doses starting on Tuesday before switching to second doses only.

That means the newly expanded group of age 50 and over will only have two days to get their first shot from sites like Miami-Dade College’s North Campus.

On Friday, DeSantis announced that the eligibility for who can get a COVID-19 vaccination has expanded with people age 50 and older able to get the shot on Monday.

