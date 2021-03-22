Millions more in Florida now eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccine

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Florida is relaxing age restrictions regarding the COVID-19 vaccine beginning Monday, with residents ages 50 and up now eligible to receive the vaccine.

Those receiving vaccines at state-run sites simply need to bring a valid government ID to prove their age.

Changing the cutoff age allows millions more to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

“I think the vaccine should be available for everybody, given that there is a pandemic, right? And if we’re all vaccinated, I think it would be great for the community,” said L.J. Ricardo, whose parents were getting the vaccine Monday at Hard Rock Stadium.

Miami-Dade County is going one step further than the state.

Mayor Daniella Levine Cava tweeted last week that she’ll lower the age of eligibility to 40 plus on March 29, and then lower it again by another 10 years each week after that.

Vaccination sites across South Florida are gearing up for a busy day.

The popular Johnson & Johnson vaccine is available at the Joe Celestin Center in North Miami Monday from 10 a.m. yo 7 p.m. or until supplies last.

Walk-ups are accepted.

Gov. Ron DeSantis said he expects to allow all Floridians to be able to get the vaccine well before President Joe Biden’s deadline of May 1.

