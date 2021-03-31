Some COVID-19 vaccinations sites closing for Easter

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Broward County’s COVID-19 vaccination and testing locations will be closed Easter Sunday, and Publix announced that it would not be making vaccine appointments at its pharmacies for this weekend.

Appointments to receive second doses at Publix are not impacted by the change, the grocery chain said. Publix has been booking the one-shot Johnson & Johnson doses on weekends.

Publix’s online reservation system will reopen Friday at 7 a.m. for appointments next week for the Moderna vaccine.

Broward said its vaccine and testing sites will reopen at 8 a.m. Monday.

Brian Piccolo Park in Cooper City and C.B. Smith Park in Pembroke Pines have been serving as test sites in Broward, and public vaccine sites include Central Broward Park in Lauderhill, Tradewinds Park in Coconut Creek, Tree Tops Park in Davie, Markham Park in Sunrise, Topeekeegee Yugnee (T.Y.) Park in Hollywood.

Quiet Waters Park in Deerfield Beach will close as a testing site on April 1 and reopen as a vaccination site on April 5.

For a complete list of public vaccination site options available in Broward, go to GetVaccinated.Broward.org.

To schedule an appointment at a Broward park site, visit myvaccine.fl.gov or call 866-201-6313 (TTY 833-476-1526).