If you don’t mind ‘hands-on work’, check out this FWC job posting

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. – With so many businesses reopening across the state, you may have noticed the many wanted signs for workers in your neighborhood.

If you’re in the job market, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is looking for an alligator trapper in Sarasota County.

The trapper would join the statewide Nuisance Alligator Program, which removes alligators that are at least 4 feet long and end up in places like swimming pools and garages.

To be considered, applicants must pass a criminal background check and have no prior fish or wildlife law violations.

To learn more about the position and to apply online, visit MYFWC.com/Alligator and click on “Statewide Alligator Nuisance Program.”

Applications must be received by April, 14.