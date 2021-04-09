Local News

Calling all stargazers! Everglades National Park rangers are inviting you to look up to the skies this weekend

With picture perfect weather in the forecast, the galaxies beckon

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Everglades National Park will be hosting special events Saturday and Sunday to celebrate ‘Miami Dark Sky Week’. Ranger-led events will help guests explore the night sky from the Everglades.

An astronomy group will provide a telescope for visitors of Shark Valley’s ‘The Park After Dark’ from 7 p.m.- 9 p.m. on Saturday.

Visitors will be able to cycle through the park and explore the Bobcat boardwalk.

No registrations are required for this event.

Also on Saturday, the Flamingo Visitor Center is hosting a nighttime event at 8:30 p.m. Registration is required for this event.

All of the events are also free with a paid park entrance fee.

For more information about ‘Miami Dark Sky Week’, visit their website.

To learn about year round ranger-led programs at Everglades National Park, click here.

