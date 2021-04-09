Calling all stargazers! Everglades National Park rangers are inviting you to look up to the skies this weekend

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Everglades National Park will be hosting special events Saturday and Sunday to celebrate ‘Miami Dark Sky Week’. Ranger-led events will help guests explore the night sky from the Everglades.

An astronomy group will provide a telescope for visitors of Shark Valley’s ‘The Park After Dark’ from 7 p.m.- 9 p.m. on Saturday.

Visitors will be able to cycle through the park and explore the Bobcat boardwalk.

No registrations are required for this event.

Also on Saturday, the Flamingo Visitor Center is hosting a nighttime event at 8:30 p.m. Registration is required for this event.

All of the events are also free with a paid park entrance fee.

For more information about ‘Miami Dark Sky Week’, visit their website.

Ad

To learn about year round ranger-led programs at Everglades National Park, click here.