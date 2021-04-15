Surveillance video shows shooting killing man, 21, in Hialeah Gardens

HIALEAH GARDENS, Fla. – Detectives are searching for Matthew Stringer’s killer. The 21-year-old shooting victim died on Tuesday afternoon near a bus stop in Hialeah Gardens.

Surveillance video shows a person running towards three men at a bus stop in Hialeah Gardens. There were gunshots. Stringer died. The shooter ran away.

A wounded victim ran and collapsed in the street. A witness’ cell phone video shows another man who was injured made it a few feet on a bicycle and fell down.

Fire Rescue personnel took the two injured to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center. The medical examiner’s office retrieved Stringer’s body.

On Wednesday, detectives returned to Northwest 138th Street, the area where Stringer died, to distribute flyers to neighboring businesses. They are asking anyone with information about the gunman to call Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.