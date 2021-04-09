Officers say 50 bullet shell casings left after shooting kills teen, injures 2 teens

GOULDS, Fla. – The Miami-Dade Police Department released audio on Thursday of the gunshots that killed a 17-year-old boy and injured two 16-year-old boys. It’s the sound of the rapid-fire that ShotSpotter technology detected in south Miami-Dade’s Goulds neighborhood.

The drive-by shooting before 9 p.m. on Wednesday was in front of a home near the intersection of Southwest 115th Avenue and 224th Street. It left two families in anguish and another grieving the death of Clinton Young, a Southridge Senior High School student who had lost his father to a drive-by shooting.

Clinton’s cousin Bianca White described him as “very humble, very smart, very into himself — loved by everyone.” Clinton’s uncle Rev. Anthony Ancrum Sr. said, “This was a good kid.”

Detectives said there were more than 50 bullet shell casings in front of the home after the shooting. Relatives said Clinton had just gotten to the home where his grandmother and aunt live after working at a restaurant. He died outside of the home.

Ad

“It was over 20. It just kept going. In the back, I heard at least eight of them going back there and they were loud,” said Myriame Dagrin, a distraught neighbor.

The two teenage boys who were injured were at Kendall Regional Medical Center. The two injured are also Southridge Senior High School students and they are members of the football team.

“These kids were not gangbangers, they were not going around creating havoc in the community,” Ancrum said.

Staff from the Medical Examiner’s Office took Clinton’s body on Thursday morning. Detectives distributed flyers on Thursday in hopes of receiving tips from the community.

“The family is begging ... the family needs this. Please come forward,” White said.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about the shooting to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477. There is a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the case.

Ad

Related stories