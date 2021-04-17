Man faces charges in work-related bus stop shooting killing 1, injuring 2

HIALEAH GARDENS, Fla. – Roland Deus Day told detectives that he shot at his co-workers — killing a 21-year-old man — because someone was stealing his marijuana and they had laughed at him, according to an arrest report that the Miami-Dade Police Department released on Friday.

Day, 40, said he met his three victims while working at Tremron, a manufacturer of brick pavers, retaining walls, fire pits, and hardscape products, at 11321 NW 112 Ct., in Medley, police said. He drove his gray Dodge Neon to Home Depot, walked to the bus stop, and approached them from behind, police said.

Day said he didn’t say anything and approached the victims from behind, police said. Two were wounded. Mathew D. Stringer died on the street, feet away from the bus stop at 13895 W. Okeechobee Rd. The medical examiner reported Stringer was shot in the chest.

Mathew D. Stringer died on Tuesday during a shooting at a bus stop in Hialeah Gardens. (Courtesy photo)

Aside from his confession, detectives have surveillance video from the Home Depot and from the bus stop. They also seized Day’s .40 caliber handgun. Investigators said the shell casings from the crime scene were fired from his handgun.

Officers arrested him on Thursday. He was being held without bond at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on Friday night. Records show he was driving with a suspended license when he was arrested. He is facing a second-degree murder charge and two counts of premeditated attempted murder.