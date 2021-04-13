1 dead, 2 injured in bus stop shooting near Home Depot

HIALEAH GARDENS, Fla. – A shooting outside of a Home Depot parking lot has left one person dead and sent two victims to a hospital, authorities say.

It happened near a bus stop. A witness says the shooter was standing near him, as though he were waiting for a bus, then suddenly opened fire and took off running.

The scene is at Northwest 138th Street off Okeechobee Road. At least four shell casings can be seen on the pavement.

Hialeah Gardens police are at the scene and Miami-Dade Police will be investigating what is now a homicide.

This is a developing news story. Check back and watch Local 10 for updates.

