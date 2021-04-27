‘I am confident that I will be vindicated,’ Runcie says following indictment

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – It was planned as a public discussion over the fate of Broward County Public Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie.

Instead, there was a surprise announcement.

Runcie said he will step down from his position.

At one point, he addressed Parkland parent and school board member Lori Alhadeff, who argued that Runcie should be terminated.

“I cannot and will not put myself above the needs of the district,” Runcie said.

Earlier in the day on Tuesday, Runcie released a video message, thanking people and organizations for their support and saying that he believes he will be vindicated after a grand jury indicted him for perjury.

“Elected officials, business leaders, community and nonprofit organizations and religious leaders – Black and brown, white, Hispanic, Creole, Portuguese, Muslim and Asian communities, not only locally but across the state and the country, have reached out to offer me support and express their concern. I thank you all from the bottom of my heart,” he said.

Ad

Florida Department of Law Enforcement officers arrested Runcie, 59, last Wednesday. Investigators accused Runcie of lying to a state grand jury while testifying under oath on March 31 and April 1.

Ad

Ad