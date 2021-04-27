‘I am begging you,’ slain boy’s uncle says about $25,000 reward for information in fatal shooting

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – The reward for information about the shooters involved in the murder of 3-year-old Elijah LaFrance increased to $25,000 on Tuesday — $15,000 from authorities and $10,000 from the boy’s family.

Elijah’s grieving cousin Adrien Annestor showed reporters $10,000 in cash that he is promising to give to the person who provides information that leads to an arrest in his murder.

“I am begging you,” Annestor said while holding some of the cash.

Annestor said the $10,000 were his hard-earned savings. He said Elijah’s parents are devastated and his family is making funeral arrangements.

Distraught over Elijah’s murder, community leaders are asking South Florida residents to help get his family justice. It has been more than two days since his shooting death and detectives still need clues.

The shooting was outside of the home Elijah’s relatives rented on Airbnb to celebrate his birthday on Saturday near the intersection of Northeast 158th Street and North Miami Avenue in Miami-Dade Couty’s Golden Glades neighborhood.

According to Detective Kevin Thelwell, Elijah was standing in the doorway while his family was cleaning the front yard when several shooters discharged their semi-automatic weapons. He said there were more than 60 shell casings at the crime scene.

