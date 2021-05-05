Nationwide protests against tax reform turn deadly in Colombia

BOGOTA, Colombia – Protesters have marched against tax reform for eight days in Colombia’s biggest cities. The demonstrations turned deadly even as the president said he was getting rid of the proposed bill.

Trade unions started a national strike on April 28 after learning that if the bill was passed a rise in income tax was going to hurt workers with a monthly income as low as $684. The minimum wage is about $260.

Sandra Borda, a political scientist with the University of The Andes in Bogotá, said people are airing their frustrations during the coronavirus pandemic’s lockdowns and economic crisis.

“We are experiencing a very acute social crisis,” Borda said. “Our poverty levels increased substantially and we have a lot of young people outside of the job market ... all this social discontent is erupting now in the form of a social mobilization.”

Police officers launch tear gas at protesters on Monday in Cali, Colombia. (AP foto/Andres Gonzalez) (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

There have been clashes with authorities in Bogotá, Medellín, and Cali. Colombian officials estimate 24 deaths, including that of a police officer, are related to the protests. Hundreds have been injured.

Mariana Romula, a college student in Bogotá, said the incidents of police brutality that have been on display during the protests are a sign that there is a desperate need for “police reform” in Colombia.

“They need to learn how to treat people without using violence,” Romula said.