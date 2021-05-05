Partly Cloudy icon
Local News

Colombia: Officials report 24 deaths related to protests against tax reform

Andrea Torres
, Digital Reporter/Producer

Tags: 
Colombia
Protesters march against tax reform on April 28, in Bogota, Colombia. (AP Foto/Fernando Vergara)
Protesters march against tax reform on April 28, in Bogota, Colombia. (AP Foto/Fernando Vergara) (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

The deadly protests in Colombia against proposed tax reform continued on Wednesday.

The Ombudsman’s Office of Colombia, the government agency that oversees human rights violations, reported 24 people have died in relation to the protests.

The majority of them died during clashes in Valle del Cauca, a department in the Pacific region. Officials first reported on Monday that 19 people had died since the protests began on April 28. Five more people died in the last few days.

Indepaz, a nongovernmental organization based out of Bogotá, listed 31 people, ages 13 to 86, died during the protests around the country.

Here is the list of 24:

  1. Michel Reyes
  2. Juan Perdomo
  3. Marcelo Agredo Inchima
  4. Cristian Moncayo
  5. Pol Stiven Sevillano
  6. Yarli Parra
  7. Jesús Solano
  8. Miguel Ángel Pinto
  9. Daniel Felipe Azcarate
  10. Edwin Villa
  11. Dadimir Daza
  12. Santiago Murillo
  13. Einer Lasso
  14. José Ortiz
  15. Kevin Yair González
  16. Nicolás Guerrero
  17. Brayan Niño
  18. Jefferson Marín
  19. Jesús Flórez
  20. Yeison Angulo
  21. Kevin Agudelo
  22. Harold Rodríguez
  23. José Ambuila
  24. Wenceslao Solis

Related story in Spanish: Colombia: se eleva a 24 cifra de muertos en manifestaciones

