Broward School Board representatives continue to negotiate with Runcie, Myrick

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – School Board of Broward County representatives met on Wednesday for a workshop in Fort Lauderdale to negotiate the terms of departure for the school district’s superintendent and top lawyer.

Attorneys for Broward County Public Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie and BCPS General Counsel Barbara Myrick are in the process of negotiating their mutual separation agreements with the school board.

Florida Department of Law Enforcement officers arrested Broward County Public Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie and Barbara Myrick BCPS top attorney. Runcie is facing a perjury charge and Myrick is facing a charge for divulging information from an ongoing grand jury case. (Broward Sheriff's Office)

Runcie and Myrick want the district to pay for their legal defense. They are both facing charges related to communication with witnesses in the pending public corruption case of a former BCPS employee.

School Board members voted to allow Rosalind Osgood, a school board member for District 5 and the board’s chair, to negotiate deals with Runcie and Myrick on behalf of the board.

Harvard-educated lawyer Walter Harvey will be assisting the Broward school board during negotiations with Superintendent Robert Runcie. (BCSB)

The board also voted to allow Harvard-educated Walter Harvey, the school board attorney for Miami-Dade County, to guide Osgood through the process. Harvey accepted the case pro bono.

Runcie’s proposal includes 20 weeks of severance pay, accrued leave benefits, payment of legal fees and liabilities that he incurs as a result of his service, and reimbursement for legal fees associated with his separation.