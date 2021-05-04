COVID vaccines available at some Broward schools; Harvey to help with Runcie’s departure

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Broward County Public Schools partnered with the Florida Department of Health to provide the two doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to students who are 16 years old or older, school staff and students’ parents or guardians.

The vaccination team will travel from school to school during the next two weeks. The schools on the list for Tuesday are Blanche Ely, Bright Horizons, Coconut Creek and Broward Virtual (at Coconut Creek High), Cypress Run Education Center, Deerfield Beach, and Monarch.

Jon Marlow, the principal at Deerfield Beach High School Principal, welcomed the program.

“It allows the parents to feel at ease that students are vaccinated,” Marlow said. “We’re trying to get more students here on campus obviously for the academic piece, but also for the extracurricular piece as well.”

Complete schedule

Wednesday: Pompano Beach, Atlantic Technical and College Academy, Coral Glades, Coral Springs, Cross Creek School, Charles Drew Family Resource Center

Thursday: Dave Thomas Education Center West, JP Taravella, Marjory Stoneman Douglas, Northeast, Boyd Anderson

