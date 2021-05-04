DeSantis visits West Miami Middle School to sign 2 bills on education

Gov. Ron DeSantis visits West Miami Middle School on Tuesday to sign two Florida bills.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis visited West Miami Middle School on Tuesday in Miami-Dade County’s Coral Terrace neighborhood.

After talking to reporters in the school’s library, he signed two bills into law that he said he hopes will help to improve literacy and early learning programs.

Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez, a group of lawmakers, and Miami-Dade Superintendent Alberto Carvalho stood behind him as he signed Florida House Bill 711 into law.

The bill excludes students who are not administered the statewide kindergarten screening when calculating the state’s kindergarten readiness rate.

Gov. Ron DeSantis signs two bills into law on Tuesday at a public school in Miami-Dade County. (Copyright 2020 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.)

Earlier on Tuesday, DeSantis visited the Childcare Resources of Indian River in Vero Beach for another ceremony where he signed Florida House Bill 419 into law.

The bill changes assessment for kindergarten readiness and early learning programs under the new Division of Early Learning within the Florida Department of Education.

DeSantis said that as a father of three he knows how important it is to have access to high-quality early learning programs.