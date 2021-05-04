Charlie Crist announces he is running for governor once again

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – Former Gov. Charlie Crist announced Tuesday that he running for Florida governor once again.

Crist previously served as 44th governor of the Sunshine State from 2007 to 2011, leading the state through the Great Recession and the Deepwater Horizon Gulf oil spill.

Then a Republican, Crist “helped lower the cost of doing business and living in Florida, increase transparency in government, strengthen Florida’s economy and ensure the safety and world-class education of Florida’s children,” his bio on his campaign website stated.

Crist, who joined the Democratic Party in 2012, is currently the U.S. Representative from Florida’s 13th congressional district – a position he has held since 2017.

His district is based in St. Petersburg.

“Florida should be a place where hard work is rewarded, justice is equal, and opportunity is right in front of you,” Crist posted on social media Tuesday, along with a video announcing his candidacy. “That’s a Florida for all — and that’s why I’m running for Governor.”