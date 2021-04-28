Runcie’s association of MSD shooting with willingness to step down offends 2 school board members

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Lori Alhadeff said on Wednesday that the latest School Board of Broward County workshop is the beginning of a much-needed process.

The District 4 school board member said on Tuesday that she wanted to terminate Broward County Public Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie.

Runcie followed by announcing his willingness to step down and to negotiate how to part ways. He said he hopes that gives Alhadeff peace.

“To drop that on Lori’s lap and say, ‘I am sacrificing myself for you’ was so disingenuous and disrespectful to those of us that lost people on Feb. 14,” said Debra Hixon, the seat 9 countywide at-large school board member.

Hixon and Alhadeff said Runcie shouldn’t have associated the discussion about his potential suspension or termination after his arrest on April 21 to the emotional aftermath of the Parkland school massacre.

Debra Hixon, the seat 9 countywide at-large school board member, talks about Tuesday's workshop. (Copyright 2020 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.)

Hixon was in tears on Tuesday. Her husband, Chris Hixon, the school’s athletic director, wrestling coach and a military veteran, died after he attempted to disarm the shooter.

Alhadeff lost her 14-year-old daughter Alyssa, a freshman and soccer player, on Feb. 14, 2018, when the shooter targeted Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School’s Room 1216.

