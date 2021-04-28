Runcie to negotiate terms of separation proposal with Broward school board’s chair

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Broward County Public Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie and Rosalind Osgood, the District 5 member and chair of the School Board of Broward County, will be negotiating the terms of his separation from the district.

Osgood said on Tuesday that there will be an action item at Thursday’s school board meeting to give her the capacity to go and negotiate and work out the final terms to bring back to the board during a subsequent meeting.

“Right now, I can’t leave away from here and do anything until the action takes place on Thursday,” Osgood said.

The school board members met on Tuesday for a workshop and allowed Runcie to deliver a statement during a discussion about his status after his April 21st arrest. Runcie said “assault and attacks,” which include “inaccurate conspiracy theories,” made it difficult for him to lead the district.

“I cannot and will not put myself above the needs of this district and our children ... I am willing to discuss a path to a mutual agreement of separation ... I will sit down and work through an agreement,” said Runcie, who is facing a perjury charge after he allegedly lied to a state grand jury.

Ad

Runcy pled not guilty to the charge. Prosecutors said the case is related to Runcie’s communication with witnesses in a pending public corruption case.

Runcie didn’t mention the pending case which involves a former BCPS employee who is accused of taking bribes for contracts related to improving schools’ security. Instead, he said the Feb. 14, 2018 massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School “changed a lot.” He said the parents of MSD students organized to try to remove him.

“What I see is frustration and grievances. I think those are things that should be temporary,” Runcie said.

Ad

Ad