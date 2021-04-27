During tearful meeting, Runcie offers to step down to give Parkland victims’ relatives ‘peace’

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Broward County Public Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie told the members of the School Board of Broward County on Tuesday that he is agreeing to negotiate the terms of his separation from the district.

Before Runcie spoke, Lori Alhadeff, District 4 school board member, said the school board needs to address the “lack of strong leadership” and “mismanagement” of public funds.

“I have had enough,” Alhadeff said about her desire to terminate Runcie without cause and start a national search for a new superintendent.

Florida Department of Law Enforcement officers arrested Runcie on Wednesday. State prosecutors are charging him with perjury after he allegedly lied to a grand jury about his communication with witnesses in a pending public corruption case.

During his statement at the workshop, Runcie said the Feb. 14, 2018 massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School “changed a lot.” He said he has “tried to do everything” and “nothing seems to change.”

Ad

Runcie told Alhadeff, whose 14-year-old daughter Alyssa was killed in MSD classroom 1216, that he hopes his termination will bring her and other Parkland parents peace.

“I am immensely sorry for your loss,” Runcie said to Alhadeff. “I love you and hope that your future is better.”

Debra Hixon, the seat 9 county-wide school board member, said Runcie deserves due process. Before Runcie’s statement, she had said she wanted to look into the possibility of a suspension to avoid distractions.

Ad