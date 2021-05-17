New surveillance footage shows suspects with victim in South Beach hotel death

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – New video has been released in the case of a woman who was found dead inside a South Beach hotel room during spring break.

Two men were arrested in the case, and their attorneys tried to stop Local 10 News from obtaining the video.

Detectives say this surveillance video obtained by Local 10 News shows the suspects, 21-year-old Evorie Collier and 24-year-old Dorian Taylor entering the hotel at 12:59 a.m. on March 18, then exiting at 1:36 a.m.

2 men drugged and raped woman who later died in Miami Beach, police say

The two men are who Miami Beach police believe drugged, raped and robbed 24-year-old Christine Engelhardt, who would later be found dead in her hotel room.

Investigators say Engelhardt, who had traveled alone to South Beach from her home in Pennsylvania, met the two men on a night out.

After Collier and Taylor left her room, they used her credit cards to go drink and party.

Neither of the suspects has been charged in Engelhardt’s death.

RELATED LINKS

Ad

Judge denies defense motion for men charged in Miami Beach drugging and raping of tourist found dead in hotel room

Miami Beach residents hold vigil in honor of woman found dead at hotel after drugged, raped

Woman drugged and raped in Miami Beach had warned of dangers in Facebook post

Men visiting Miami Beach drugged and raped woman who later died, police say