Men visiting Miami Beach drugged and raped woman who later died, police say

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Two men vacationing in South Beach for spring break are charged with drugging and raping a woman who was later found dead in a hotel.

Police arrested Dorian Taylor, 24, and Evoire Collier, 21, both from North Carolina.

Detectives obtained surveillance video showing them entering the Albion Hotel with the 24-year-old victim from Pennsylvania — and later leaving without her. Miami Beach police say the woman was found partly nude and lifeless inside her room at the Albion on James Avenue on Thursday.

Investigators say the two men met their victim at a restaurant, gave her a pill and went to her hotel where they “they had sex with her multiple times and once she was unconscious or out” and that “they reminded inside the unit and didn’t call for assistance or help and began to take all her items.”

Authorities are trying to determine if she died of an overdose from a pill the men allegedly gave her.

Ad

If that is determined to be the case, the suspects could face a manslaughter or murder charge.

They’re also accused of stealing her credit cards and using them at several locations across Miami Beach. Detectives say they obtained surveillance video of one of the suspects using the woman’s credit cards at local shops.

Taylor and Collier appeared in court Monday and are being held with no bond.

ALSO SEE: Miami Beach chaos isn’t all college spring breakers