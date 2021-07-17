Partly Cloudy icon
Turnpike shut down after man is struck and killed by tractor trailer

David Dwork, Digital Journalist

Part of the Florida Turnpike was shut down due to a fatal accident.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A disturbing crash caused part of the Florida Turnpike in Miami-Dade County to be shut down Saturday morning.

According to authorities, a man driving a gray Mercedes lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a concrete barrier in Southwest Miami-Dade.

The car came to rest blocking part of the Turnpike.

Troopers said the driver got out of his car and was walking along the Turnpike when he was tragically struck and killed by an oncoming tractor trailer.

Authorities shut down the southbound lanes of the turnpike as a result. Southbound traffic is being forced to exit at Quail Roost Drive.

David Dwork joined the WPLG Local 10 News team in August 2019. Born and raised in Miami-Dade County, David has covered South Florida sports since 2007.

