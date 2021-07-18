Protests with unique twists highlight another day of demonstrations for Cuban freedom

MIAMI – For more than a week protests in Miami-Dade County have taken over roads and neighborhoods.

On Sunday it was at Tropical Park in Miami, where hundreds of people gathered with flags and lined the streets.

It was a safe environment for children, many getting the opportunity to be a part of history and learning about Cuban history for the first time.

It was also in Little Havana. That’s where the group Students for a Free Cuba organized a silent protest.

Many held signs with the names and faces of people who disappeared in Cuba. More than 100 people have been arrested or are missing while protesting Cuba’s current regime.

Rare protests on the communist run island have the attention of Cuban Americans across the world, including in Miami.

Local college students want more young people to become educated on what is happening in Cuba.

“What we want to do is bring attention to the fact that people are being beaten on the streets, there are people bleeding out, women, children, youth, that shouldn’t be happening anywhere,” said Gabriella Gutierrez with Students for a Free Cuba.

The people marching also decided to wear white to honor those who are currently missing in Cuba.