Aventura implements new requirements for homeowners associations following Surfside condo collapse

FILE - In this Friday, June 25, 2021, file photo, rescue personnel work in the rubble at the Champlain Towers South Condo, in Surfside, Fla. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)

AVENTURA, Fla. – The city of Aventura is now requiring homeowners associations, condominium associations and cooperative owners associations to provide city officials with engineering and architectural reports within 24 hours of receiving such a report.

The reports pertain to those concerning structural, electrical or life safety concerns of a building.

Associations or property managers who do not comply with the new ordinance will be subjected to daily fines of up to $500 and up to 60 days in prison, the city announced Friday in a news release.

The new ordinance was passed during Thursday’s commission meeting.

“In an effort to protect public safety and learn from the tragic Champlain Towers South collapse, Aventura became the first city in Florida to pass an ordinance requiring associations to share engineering, architectural, and life-safety reports with the city,” the news release stated.

The ordinance, which was sponsored by Mayor Enid Weisman, must be approved again on a second reading before it becomes law.

“There is nothing more important than ensuring the safety of the residents of Aventura. Requiring that reports indicating potential dangers to our residents are provided to the city will create transparency and help us to ensure the structural and electrical integrity of our residents’ homes,” Weisman said in a statement. “Board presidents and property managers in Aventura must know that the city takes this seriously. We are here to help and serve our community, but we will not tolerate anyone cutting corners when it comes to public safety in Aventura.”

A special commission meeting is scheduled for Aug. 10 for the second reading and final adoption of the ordinance.