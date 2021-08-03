Bodycam footage shows initial Surfside condo collapse response

SURFSIDE, Fla. – Local 10 News has obtained bodyworn camera footage that shows Surfside police officers arriving at the scene of the Champlain Towers South condo collapse in the early morning hours of June 24.

Warning: The video above may be disturbing to some, as screams can be heard in the background.

It is not clear who can be heard screaming in the video.

One officer is heard saying, “The back part of the building collapsed.”

The Surfside site has since been cleared after the tragedy that killed 98 people.

