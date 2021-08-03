Cloudy icon
82º
wplg logo

LIVE

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Bodycam footage shows initial Surfside condo collapse response

Rosh Lowe, Reporter

Tags: Surfside Building Collapse, Surfside, Miami-Dade County
Bodycam video shows initial response at Surfside condo collapse
Bodycam video shows initial response at Surfside condo collapse

SURFSIDE, Fla. – Local 10 News has obtained bodyworn camera footage that shows Surfside police officers arriving at the scene of the Champlain Towers South condo collapse in the early morning hours of June 24.

Warning: The video above may be disturbing to some, as screams can be heard in the background.

It is not clear who can be heard screaming in the video.

One officer is heard saying, “The back part of the building collapsed.”

Local 10 News is still going through the video we’ve obtained and will have more on this story today on-air and here on Local10.com.

The Surfside site has since been cleared after the tragedy that killed 98 people.

This is a developing news story. Check back and watch Local 10 for updates.

Click here to get breaking news updates sent straight to your email inbox.

Copyright 2021 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Reporter Rosh Lowe is covering the Surfside building collapse and other news for Local 10 News.

twitter

instagram