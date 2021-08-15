Cloudy icon
80º
wplg logo

LIVE

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Body of kayaker found in water behind Pembroke Pines homes

Parker Branton, Reporter

Tags: News, Local, Pembroke Pines, Broward County
Body of kayaker pulled from water in Pembroke Pines
Body of kayaker pulled from water in Pembroke Pines

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – Police in Pembroke Pines are investigating a dead body found in the water.

According to authorities, first responders were alerted to a reported drowning at approximately 9:22 p.m. Saturday.

It happened near the 500 block of Southwest 159th Drive inside the Pembroke Shores Estates community.

Investigators said two people boarded a single-person kayak and floated away from the backyard of a residence.

The weather turned foul, causing both kayaks to overturn, police said.

One person was able to swim to shore but the other submerged underwater.

Police divers and a helicopter were utilized to search for the victim, police said, but ultimately, they did not find them until it was too late.

Authorities have not released the identity of the victim, only saying that he was 29 years old.

Copyright 2021 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Parker Branton joined Local 10 News in January 2019 as a reporter. He was born and raised in Rome, Georgia, but now loves living on the sunny beaches of South Florida.

email

facebook

twitter