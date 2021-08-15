Body of kayaker found in water behind Pembroke Pines homes

Body of kayaker pulled from water in Pembroke Pines

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – Police in Pembroke Pines are investigating a dead body found in the water.

According to authorities, first responders were alerted to a reported drowning at approximately 9:22 p.m. Saturday.

It happened near the 500 block of Southwest 159th Drive inside the Pembroke Shores Estates community.

Investigators said two people boarded a single-person kayak and floated away from the backyard of a residence.

The weather turned foul, causing both kayaks to overturn, police said.

One person was able to swim to shore but the other submerged underwater.

Police divers and a helicopter were utilized to search for the victim, police said, but ultimately, they did not find them until it was too late.

Authorities have not released the identity of the victim, only saying that he was 29 years old.