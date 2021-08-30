Restaurants in the Southland Mall and Shops at Pembroke Gardens ordered shut

Agave Bandido at the Shops at Pembroke Gardens.

Below is a list of places that were ordered shut last week by inspectors with the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation.

All the places mentioned were allowed to re-open following an ordered clean up and re-inspection.

***SUBWAY

SOUTHLAND MALL

20505 SOUTH DIXIE HIGHWAY

CUTLER BAY

ORDERED SHUT 8/27/21

7 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Rodent activity present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. Observed approximately 20 rodent droppings underneath hand wash sink located at front counter.”

“Food-contact surface soiled with food debris, mold-like substance or slime. Observed soda machine nozzles soiled also bottom tray with accumulated mold like substance.”

“Accumulation of black/green mold-like substance in the interior of the ice machine/bin.”

“Floor soiled/has accumulation of debris. Observed underneath front service area furniture between equipment and wall.”

***LAS CASA DE LAS BALEADAS #2

6799 WEST FLAGLER STREET

MIAMI

ORDERED SHUT 8/25/21

13 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed 4 live roaches in the kitchen floor. Observed 1 live roach crawling in the kitchen wall next to standing cooler.”

“Stop Sale issued on time/temperature control for safety food due to temperature abuse. Observed raw marinated steak (48°F - Cold Holding); raw marinated chicken breast (45-44°F - Cold Holding); raw marinated chicken (46°F - Cold Holding) stored inside standing cooler in kitchen area. As per operator food was prepared 3 days ago. Observed cooked ribs (46°F - Cooling); cooked ground beef (47°F - Cooling); cooked chicken (46°F - Cooling); cooked beef with vegetables (48°F - Cooling) stored inside standing cooler in kitchen area next to make table. As per operator cooked food was prepared 2 days ago.”

“Time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. Observed raw marinated steak (48°F - Cold Holding); raw marinated chicken breast (45-44°F - Cold Holding); raw marinated chicken (46°F - Cold Holding) stored inside standing cooler in kitchen area. As per operator food was prepared 3 days ago.”

***BUENA VISTA DELI

DESIGN DISTRICT

4590 NE 2ND AVENUE

MIAMI

ORDERED SHUT 8/23/21

16 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed one live roach crawling on floor behind front counter area where orange juice is made. Additionally, observed 3 live roaches crawling on electric pipes behind dishwashing machine in kitchen area. Additionally observed 1 live roach on floor in kitchen area.”

“Dead roaches on premises. Observed one dead roach in gasket of reach in freezer, observed 2 dead roaches inside cooler in front counter area, cooler did not have food stored in it.”

“Roach excrement and/or droppings present. Observed approximately 60 roach droppings on walls inside kitchen.”

“Pesticide/insecticide labeled for household use only present in establishment.”

“Accumulation of black/green mold-like substance in the interior of the ice machine/bin.”

“No proof of required state approved employee training provided for employee hired more than 60 days ago.”

***HI POT

1665 SW 107TH AVENUE

TAMIAMI AREA

INSPECTION BASED ON COMPLAINT

ORDERED SHUT 8/24/21

27 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. observed more than 20 live roaches. Located 3 under three-compartment sink; 10+ live roaches crawling on preparation table under sound system, 10+ behind chest reach in freezer at kitchen, 3 near mop sink, 2 underneath printer at kitchen cook line, 6+ underneath exit kitchen door, 1 live roach on kitchen wall, and 5 live roach at front counter area underneath bubble tea wrap machine.”

“Dead roaches on premises. Observed more than 20+ dead roaches inside kitchen area, approximately 10 dead at bottom of reach in cooler with open food not protected at kitchen area, multiple dead underneath equipment, sound system, dishwasher machine and all around kitchen floor underneath not easy to move equipment and furniture.”

“Food-contact surface soiled with food debris, mold-like substance or slime. Observed around reach in cooler food containers, accumulated old food debris. Observed on both kitchen line preparation reach in cooler.”

“Hand wash sink not accessible for employee use at all times. Observed cleaning products stored inside. Operator relocated items.”

“Employee personal items stored in or above a food preparation area, food, clean equipment and utensils, or single-service items. Observed personal medication stored above preparation table at cook kitchen line. Operator removed.”

“Time/temperature control for safety food thawed in an improper manner. Observed beef thawed at room temperature at kitchen preparation table, still frozen as per manager from 30 min. ago. Operator relocated inside walk-in cooler.”

***NEW WONG’S HOLLYWOOD

5664 WASHINGTON STREET

HOLLYWOOD

ORDERED SHUT 8/25/21

9 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. 7 live roaches crawling on shelf where cans of ketchup and Sauces are stored in dry storage room. 10 live roaches on shelf under prep table in cook line where containers of flour and salt are stored . 1 live roach crawling on floor under steam table in cook line. 1 live roach crawling on floor under reach in cooler in cook line . 1 live roach crawling under table by front counter.”

“Dead roaches on premises. 1 dead roach under wok station in cook line. Operator cleaned and sanitized area during inspection.”

“Hand wash sink not accessible for employee use at all times. Container inside hand wash sink in cook line. Operator removed.”

***AGAVE BANDIDO

THE SHOPS AT PEMBROKE GARDENS

14531 SW 5TH STREET

PEMBROKE PINES

ORDERED SHUT 8/24/21

5 VIOLATIONS FOUND

ALSO ORDERED SHUT 6/23/21

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. Main kitchen prep table at convention oven. Observed 4 flying insects flying over short ribs and cut peppers. Operator got rid of flies. Main kitchen expo line- observed 1 flying insect landing on expo line. Operator removed flying insect. Main kitchen expo line- observed 2 flying insects flying and landing on grated Parmesan cheese and chopped parsley. Operator discarded parsley and Parmesan cheese.”

“Stop Sale issued due to adulteration of food. Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. Main kitchen expo line- observed 2 flying insects flying and landing on grated Parmesan cheese and chopped parsley. Operator discarded parsley and Parmesan cheese.”