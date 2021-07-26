Dirty Dining: Novecento, Bacon Bitch among restaurants ordered shut

Below is a list of places that were recently ordered shut by inspectors with the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation.

ALL the places mentioned were allowed to re-open following an ordered cleanup and re-inspection.

***POLLO BRASA Y SAZON

1618 WEST 68TH STREET

MIAMI LAKES

ORDERED SHUT 7/21 21

10 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed 5 live roaches crawling on kitchen floor, 1 live roach crawling on kitchen wall.”

“Dead roaches on premises. Observed approximately 8 dead roaches on kitchen floor.”

“Stop Sale issued on time/temperature control for safety food due to temperature abuse. Observed beef stuffed (50/48°F - Cooling) inside reach in cooler, cooked from the day before as per operator.”

“Equipment and utensils not washed, rinsed and sanitized in the correct order in three-compartment sink. Do not use dishes/equipment not properly sanitized. Observed employee washed utensils without sanitation solutions step. Operator properly set up the three compartment sink with chlorine sanitation solutions at 100 ppm.”

***NOVECENTO

1414 BRICKELL AVENUE

MIAMI

ORDERED SHUT 7/20/21

21 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed 6 live roaches crawling on the floor underneath a wheeled cart with uncovered bread stored on the wheeled cart. 30+ live roaches crawling in the wall behind the wheeled cart, reach in freezer, and ac unit by the back door. Observed 15+ live roaches crawling on clean pans on a wheeled cart by the ac unit in the prep area. Observed in the prep area 10+ live roaches crawling on Heineken and Mahou beer kegs. Observed 20+ live roaches crawling on the floor and walls behind and on the double door reach in freezer nearby the back door. Observed 20+ live roaches crawling the second floor by the prep table with the meat slicer. Observed 50+ live roaches crawling on and between 4 bricks on the second floor prep area by the rack with limes, lemons, oranges and a juice squeezing machine. Observed 10+ live roaches crawling on onions in a crate on top of a prep table on the second floor.”

“Roach excrement and/or droppings present. Observed on the first floor: 10+ roach excrement on a double outlet by the stairs to the second floor. Observed on the floor by the ac unit on the first floor: 6+ roach excrement on the floor.”

“Clean utensils or equipment stored in dirty drawer or rack. Observed in the prep area on the first floor: clean pans stored on a wheeled cart with live roaches crawling on the rack and pan. Operator placed all pans inside the dishwasher using the inspection.”

“Stop Sale issued due to food not being in a wholesome, sound condition. During the inspection, observed on the first floor prep area: a wheeled cart with a tray of uncovered bread with live roaches crawling on clean trays and the wheeled cart. Observed on the second floor prep area: live roach crawling on onions.”

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. Observed 3 live flies flying around the first reach in cooler in front of the fryer. Observed in the bar area: 15+ live flies flying by the cut limes, lemons, and cherries.”

“Objectionable odors in bathroom or other areas of the establishment. Observed objectionable odor in the bar area, first and second floor prep area.”

“Food-contact surface soiled with food debris, mold-like substance or slime. Observed all soda gun spray guns surface soiled with mold-like substance or slime.”

“Time/temperature control for safety food, other than whole meat roast, hot held at less than 135 degrees Fahrenheit. Cook line: sausage (87°F - Hot Holding); blood sausage (90°F - Hot Holding, 68°F - cooling) cooked chicken (78°F - Hot Holding, 63°F cooling); cooked burger patties (81°F - Hot Holding, 65°F- cooling); checked temperature 20 minutes later inside the reach in cooler; as per operator cooked 1 hour before the inspection. Operator placed inside the reach in cooler after discussing with inspector the proper procedures. steam table: mashed potatoes (100°F - Hot Holding); gravy (108°F - Hot Holding), operator reheated above 165° F during the inspection.”

“Time/temperature control for safety food not cooled from ambient temperature to 41 degrees Fahrenheit within four hours. See stop sale. Time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. First reach in cooler in front of the fry station : (top) squid (77°F - Cold Holding); salmon (53°F - Cold Holding); raw fish (52°F - Cold Holding); sliced cheese (48°F - Cold Holding); mozzarella cheese (54°F - Cold Holding); as per operator, all food was placed in the cooler 6 hours before the inspection.”

“Wall soiled with accumulated grease, food debris, and/or dust. Observed the walls in front of the cook line with food debris, walls behind the cook line soiled with accumulated grease, the walls in the ware wash have black soiled build up above and underneath the three compartment sink, and black soiled build up by the high temperature dish machine.”

***CHICK-FIL-A

BROWARD MALL

8000 WEST BROWARD BLVD.

PLANTATION

INSPECTION BASED ON COMPLAINT

ORDERED SHUT 7/22/21

10 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. Observed- approximately 20 landed on top of lemonade station at front service area 4 landing on commercially processed, packaged condiments stored on a table set up in front of the establishment in the mall food court area 3 landed on beverage and to go bags with food at front service area 3 on clean food trays on dish draining racks at ware washing area 3 landed on soda fountain carton station 4 flying around soup warmer station 4 flying around back door area near mop sink.”

“Stop Sale issued on time/temperature control for safety food due to temperature abuse. Time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. Observed Flip top cooler- corn, shredded cheese, bleu cheese, cut lettuce mix and reach in cooler with cut tomato- 48-50°F.”

“Employee personal items stored in or above a food preparation area, food, clean equipment and utensils, or single-service items. Observed employee shoes stored on top of bucket of pickles. Employee stored shoes properly.”

“Time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. Observed Flip top cooler- corn, shredded cheese, bleu cheese, cut lettuce mix and reach in cooler with cut tomato- 48-50°F.”

***DUNKIN’

18801 NW 2ND AVENUE

MIAMI GARDENS

ORDERED SHUT 7/19/21

6 VIOLATIONS FOUND

ALSO ORDERED SHUT 7/5/19

ALSO ORDERED SHUT 9/30/20

ALSO ORDERED SHUT 12/1/20

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. Observed 13+ small live flying insects landing on uncovered donuts at the front counter, 2 small live flying insects landing on croissants, and 5+ small live flying insects in the back storage area in boxes of paper products, tea bags, and on donuts tray, 2 live small flies in men’s bathroom, 1 small live fly on ceiling in bathroom area.”

“Displayed food not properly protected from contamination. Observed 13+ small live flying insects sitting on uncovered donuts at the front counter.”

“Stop Sale issued due to food not being in a wholesome, sound condition. Observed 13+ small live flying insects sitting on uncovered donuts at the front counter.”

***PONELOYA NICARAGUAN CUISINE

10170 WEST FLAGLER STREET

MIAMI

ORDERED SHUT 7/20/21

7 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. Observed 6+ flying insects in the bin containing and touching the black beans near the back door. Also observed 20+ flying insects landing on plates, bowls and serving utensils on storage shelves, and landing on cabbage and plantains behind front counter. Next to a reach in cooler.”

“Raw animal foods not properly separated from one another based upon minimum required cooking temperature when stored in a freezer - not all products commercially packaged. Observed raw chicken stored over raw seafood in reach in freezer behind front counter near ice maker. Operator rearranged at time of inspection.”

“Plumbing system in disrepair. Observed water on floor overflowing from steam table.”

“Accumulation of black/green mold-like substance in the interior of the ice machine/bin. Observed in ice maker behind front counter in reach in freezer near steam table.”

***WALTER’S COFFEE SHOP

17009 SOUTH DIXIE HIGHWAY

PALMETTO BAY

INSPECTION BASED ON COMPLAINT

ORDERED SHUT 7/20/21

18 VIOLATIONS FOUND

ALSO ORDERED SHUT 7/20/20

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. Observed live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. Observed approximately 4 live flies located at windows at dining room, 2 live flies above service area, and 9 live flies at ceiling on the kitchen area.”

“Food-contact surface soiled with food debris, mold-like substance or slime. Observed interior of soda gun dispenser soiled.”

“Toilets not flushing. Observed at the time of the inspection 1 toilet as per sign in disrepair and the other four available not flushing properly. Urine and paper toilet observed.”

***BACON BITCH

1001 COLLINS AVENUE

MIAMI BEACH

ORDERED SHUT 7/20/21

25 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“No dishwashing facilities of any kind provided. Establishment has no three compartment sink or dish machine on premises. Employees unable to wash, rinse and sanitize food equipment. Establishment has cooking equipment, drink pitchers, food plates/trays, cups, and utensils that cannot be washed, rinsed or sanitized.”

“Hand wash sink not accessible for employee use at all times. Observed sausages and utensils stored inside hand wash sink.”

“Food stored in a location that is exposed to splash. Observed food storage rack with sausages, pancakes, waffles, bacon and croissants stored directly next to hand sink.”

“Food-contact surfaces not sanitized after cleaning, before use. Do not use equipment/utensils not properly sanitized. Establishment has no three compartment sink or dish machine. Establishment unable to wash, rinse and sanitize all food equipment.”

“Time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. Prep holding table-sausages (69°F - cold holding at room temperature ); cheese (66°F - cold holding at room temperature ); sausages (59°F - cold holding at room temperature inside hand wash sink) pan cake batter with added eggs (56°F - holding at room temperature).”

***PEGA GRILL

15 EAST FLAGLER STREET

MIAMI

ORDERED SHUT 7/16/21

18 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Sewage/wastewater backing up through floor drains. Located near reach in coolers, freezer, prep table, three compartment sink, dishwasher machine in kitchen area.”

“Grease interceptor/trap overflowing onto floor/ground. Kitchen. Located near reach in coolers, freezer, prep table, three compartment sink, dishwasher machine in kitchen area.”

“Certified Food Manager or person in charge lacks knowledge of food borne illnesses and symptoms of illness that would prevent an employee from working with food, clean equipment and utensils, and single-service items. Provided form at time of inspection.”

“Interior of oven/microwave has accumulation of black substance/grease/food debris.”

“Proof of required state approved employee training not available for some employees.”

***CREAMA GOURMET ESPRESSO BAR

2256 SOUTH UNIVERSITY DRIVE

DAVIE

ORDERED SHUT 7/21/21

17 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. Observed about 8 landing on oranges on rack at fresh squeezed orange juice machine 3 landed on the interior of clean blender lid 2 landed on in use cutting board at front counter 10 flying around open trash can at front counter 2 landing on prep table in the kitchen 2 on clean sanitized pans on dish draining shelf at the ware washing area.”

“Food-contact surface soiled with food debris, mold-like substance or slime. Observed exterior of fresh squeezed orange juice machine soiled with dust.”

“Hand wash sink used for purposes other than hand washing. Observed jug and knife stored in hand wash sink at front counter. Observed hand wash sink used as a dump sink. Observed employee rinse jugs at hand wash sink.”

“No currently certified food service manager on duty with four or more employees engaged in food preparation/handling.”

“No proof of required state approved employee training provided for any employees.”

***OLNET JEAN

1952 NW 9TH AVENUE

FORT LAUDERDALE

ORDERED SHUT 7/19/21

13 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Rodent activity present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. 3 rodent droppings inside preparation sink in kitchen. 3 rodent droppings on floor behind dry storage shelf in kitchen. 20 rodent droppings behind two door cooler in kitchen. 6 rodent droppings inside napkin containers stored inside office. Observed evidence of rodent chewing on napkins. Operator discarded napkins.”

“Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. 1 live roach inside microwave. Operator killed and sanitized area.”

“Food stored on floor. Observed and oil canister and 3 bags of raw pork stored on kitchen floor. Operator stated just purchase.”

“Employee washed hands with cold water. Observed hot water turned off. Operator re washed hands.”

***TATTS & TACOS

3200 OAKLAND PARK BLVD.

OAKLAND PARK

ORDERED SHUT 7/20/21

20 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. 8 flying insects observed at bar. No food contact observed. Observed landing in bar counter top and soda guns. Bar is located next to kitchen 2 flying insects observed in prep area. Not landing 1 fly observed on cook line landing on corn.”

“Stop Sale issued due to food not being in a wholesome, sound condition. Food stored in ice used for drinks. See stop sale. Bottle of tequila and juice stored in drink ice at front counter bar 1 fly observed on cook line landing on corn.”

“Ceiling/ceiling tiles/vents soiled with accumulated food debris, grease, dust, or mold-like substance. Vents and fan soiled with dust in kitchen.”

“Manager or person in charge lacking proof of food manager certification.”

“No proof of required state approved employee training provided for any employees.”

***CEVICHE DOZO

5715 HOLLYWOOD BLVD

HOLLYWOOD

ORDERED SHUT 7/16/21

2 VIOLATIONS FOUND

ALSO ORDERED SHUT 10/20/20

“Rodent activity present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. Observed 20 rodent droppings on the floor under the prep table near the yellow chest freezer in the kitchen. Observed 3 rodent droppings on the floor under the prep sink in the rear of the kitchen.”

***PANDA EXPRESS

5820 UNIVERSITY DR.

DAVIE

ORDERED SHUT 7/16/21

3 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. Observed 5 live flies flying around in dining room landing on tables. 1 live fly on counter by cash register 1 live fly on counter top by hand wash sink next to cook line 1 live fly landed on prep station by flip top cooler in front of fryer 1 live fly landed on uncovered container with honey and chili sauce on cook line 1 live fly landed on chef by prep station away from kitchen 1 live fly on shelf where sauces are stored above prep sink in prep area separate from kitchen 3 live on cardboard on floor by exit door separate from kitchen 5 live flies on onion bags on shelf by walk in cooler separate from kitchen 3 live flies on cases of cutlery kit next to ice machine separate from kitchen.”