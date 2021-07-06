About 100 roaches crawling all over kitchen forces restaurant closure

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Below is a list of places that were ordered shut by inspectors with the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation last week.

All the places mentioned were allowed to re-open following an ordered cleanup and re-inspection.

***TACO BELL

599 NE 167TH STREET

NORTH MIAMI BEACH

ORDERED SHUT 7/1/21

10 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. Observed approximately 35+ live small flying insects sitting on the soda and iced tea dispensary, and touching the drink lids, and nozzles at the front counter. Observed 7 live small flying insects on the exterior door and on the wall in the men’s bathroom, 3 live small flying insects on the wall in the women’s bathroom.”

“Food-contact surface soiled with food debris, mold-like substance or slime. Observed soda dispensary soiled with accumulation of mold like substance, and dust.”

Ad

“Floor soiled/has accumulation of debris. Observed accumulation of food debris on the dining room floor.”

***GEM

350 BAYVIEW DRIVE

SUNNY ISLES BEACH

INSPECTION BASED ON COMPLAINT

ORDERED SHUT 7/1/21

16 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed approximately 3 live roaches crawling on the wooden preparation table in the kitchen, 2 live roaches crawling on a wall next to cook line, 1 live roach crawling on the reach in cooler that has stored food in the kitchen, 15+ live roaches crawling underneath a preparation table by prep sink, 3+ roaches crawling on a reach in cooler located across from cook line, 10 live roaches crawling in 5 foil paper, 50+ roaches crawling on the kitchen floor in prep areas, and main kitchen floor areas, 3 live roaches crawling under the dish machine, 7+ live roaches crawling on floor by marked exit, and 5 live roaches inside can opener attached to wooden preparation table across from reach in freezer.”

Ad

“Dead roaches on premises. Observed approximately 20+ dead roaches behind 2 reach in coolers, 5+ dead roaches on the floor by door marked exit in the kitchen, 1 dead roach in the chest freezer, 3+ dead roaches inside unused ice machine.”

“Employee failed to wash hands before putting on gloves to initiate a task working with food.”

“Proof of required state approved employee training not available for some employees.”

***EL MAYORAL SUNSET

15148 SW 732ND STREET

MIAMI

ORDERED SHUT 7/2/21

29 VIOLATIONS FOUND

ALSO ORDERED SHUT 8/6/21

“Stop Sale issued on time/temperature control for safety food due to temperature abuse. Observed cooked chicken (48°F - Cold Holding); raw beef (50°F - Cold Holding); raw chicken (46°F - Cold Holding); fish filet (49°F - Cold Holding) inside walk in cooler. As per employee, since the previous day. Observed containers of ice cream and fruit juice not maintained frozen inside reach in freezer across from walk in cooler.”

Ad

“Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed approximately 15 live roaches behind reach in freezer and 2 live roaches inside reach in freezer across from walk in cooler. Employee discarded all items inside reach in freezer.”

“Dead roaches on premises. Observed approximately 3 dead roaches behind reach in freezer at cook line. Observed approximately 3 dead roaches inside reach in freezer across from walk in cooler.”

“Time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. Observed cooked chicken (48°F - Cold Holding); raw beef (50°F - Cold Holding); raw chicken (46°F - Cold Holding); fish filet (49°F - Cold Holding) inside walk in cooler. As per employee, since the previous day. Also observed raw fish (47°F - Cold Holding); sliced tomatoes (56°F - Cold Holding); cooked chicken (48°F - Cold Holding) inside reach in cooler across from grill area. As per employee, less than 4 hours. Employee took items to the walk in freezer to rapidly chill.”

Ad

“Food stored on floor. Observed containers of onions, plantains, raw chicken and raw pork stored on floor at preparation area. Employee placed raw pork inside walk in cooler.”

“Dish machine chlorine sanitizer not at proper minimum strength. Discontinue use of dish machine for sanitizing and set up manual sanitization until dish machine is repaired and sanitizing properly. Observed chlorine sanitizer at 0ppm.”

“Food-contact surface soiled with food debris, mold-like substance or slime. Observed can opener blade soiled.”

“Nonfood-contact surface soiled with grease, food debris, dirt, slime or dust. Observed hood filters soiled and buildup of debris between fryer and stove. Observed gaskets soiled at reach in cooler at cook line. Observed buildup of debris on table fans at preparation area.”

***NEW LATIN AMERICAN FOOD & BAKERY

3580 WEST 18TH AVENUE

HIALEAH

ORDERED SHUT 7/1/21

Ad

11 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Rodent activity present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. Observed approximately 20 droppings on the floor behind a damaged area of the front counter. And approximately 10 droppings on the floor behind a reach in cooler holding soda behind the front counter.”

“Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed 1 live roach walking across the kitchen floor, under the hand sink and 1 walking across the floor behind the front counter.”

“Time/temperature control for safety food, other than whole meat roast, hot held at less than 135 degrees Fahrenheit. Observed steamed rice held in a warm oven at a temperature of 120°F, per operator, has been there for approximately one hour. Operator put the rice in a hot oven to rapidly raise the temperature.”

“Interior of oven has accumulation of black substance/grease/food debris. Observed stack oven located in the kitchen.”

Ad

“Employee began working with food, handling clean equipment or utensils, or touching unwrapped single-service items without first washing hands. Observed front counter employee engaged in a telephone call and then began food preparation without washing hands. Spoke to manager and he talked with her about correct hand washing procedures. Employee stopped and washed her hands.”

***RINCONCITO LATINO CAFE & RESTAURANT

12899 SW 42ND STREET

MIAMI

ORDERED SHUT 7/1/21

22 VIOLATIONS

“Stop Sale issued on time/temperature control for safety food due to temperature abuse. Observed in walk-in cooler, as per manager more than 24 hour pork (46°F - Cold Holding); cooked pork (64°F - Cold Holding); beef (47°F - Cold Holding); chicken (48°F - Cold Holding); chicken breast (46°F - Cold Holding); ground beef (47°F - Cold Holding) Observed in reach in cooler located in front of preparation table, as per manager more than 24 hour cooked ground beef (53°F - Cold Holding) **Repeat Violation**.”

Ad

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. Observed approximately 20 flying insects in back storage area in the air and landing on the walls. Observed approximately 10 flying insects in the air and landing on the cutting board of the food preparation area. Observed approximately 3 flying insects in the air by the front cook-line area.”

“Food stored on floor. Observed flour on floor next to cook line. Person in charge moved flour.”

“Interior of oven/microwave has accumulation of black substance/grease/food debris. Observed interior of oven soiled.”

“Interior of refrigerator or freezer in disrepair/has exposed insulation, reach in freezer in back storage area.”

“Dish machine chlorine sanitizer not at proper minimum strength. Discontinue use of dish machine for sanitizing and set up manual sanitization until dish machine is repaired and sanitizing properly. Observed chlorine solution at 0ppm.”