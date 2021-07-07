Roaches invade downtown Miami Subway restaurant

MIAMI – A state inspector was at a downtown Miami Subway last week based on a complaint and ordered the place shut.

Live roaches were found in several places, including inside a box of oven melt bags.

Inspectors were also at May Fu Chinese last week based on a complaint.

Roach and rodent issues were found and May Fu was also ordered shut.

Below is a list of places and some of their violations.

ALL the places mentioned were allowed to re-open following an ordered clean up and re-inspection.

***SUBWAY

165 SE 3RD AVENUE

DOWNTOWN MIAMI

INSPECTION BASED ON COMPLAINT

ORDERED SHUT 6/28/21

11 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed 1 live roach crawling on a wheeled cart located next to the walk in freezer. Observed 1 live roach crawling on the wall underneath a rack with clean pans nearby the walk in freezer. Observed 2 live roaches crawling on the wire racks with clean pans and bowls by the walk in freezer. Observed at the front counter: 1 live roach crawling on the counter top by the cash register, 1 live roach crawling on top of the cookie display with cookies inside, 1 live roach crawling on the floor by the oven next to the wall. Observed on a bottom shelf of a prep table next to the rack with bottle of sodas: 3 live crawling inside a box on oven melt bags, 4 live roach crawling on a box of garbage bags. Observed in the dining room by the entrance to the kitchen: 1 live roach crawling on the wall next to a table with two chairs.”

“Dead roaches on premises. Observed inside the employee bathroom: 1 dead roach on the floor underneath the hand washing sink. Observed on the floor underneath the dry storage shelves: 3 dead roaches. Prep table by the rack with bottles of sodas: 6 dead roaches on the floor. Observed 20+ dead roaches on the floor by the mop sink and underneath the bag in the box soda rack. Operator 12+ dead roaches on the floor underneath wire racks with clean pans. Observed in the dining room by the entrance to the kitchen: 1 live roach crawling on the wall next to a table tithe two chairs.”

“Manager or person in charge lacking proof of food manager certification. Yanory Chazzanes could not provide proof of manager certification.”

“Proof of required state approved employee training not available for some employees.”

“Walk-in cooler and walk-in freezer gaskets soiled with slimy/mold-like build-up.”

***MAY FU RESTAURANT

15030 NW 7TH AVENUE

NW MAIMI-DADE (GOLDEN GLADES AREA)

INSPECTION BASED ON COMPLAINT

ORDERED SHUT 6/29/21

15 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Rodent activity present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. Observed approximately 12 droppings in dry storage room in kitchen area and approximately 6 droppings under shelves in hallway to the restroom.”

“Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed approximately 10 live roaches under the cooking equipment’s in kitchen area.”

“Food stored on floor. Observed plastic container with raw chicken in walk in cooler floor.”

“Accumulation of food debris/soil residue on hand wash sink. By triple sink.”