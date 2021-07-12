Panera and Arby’s among 6 restaurants ordered shut last week

Below is a list of places ordered shut by inspectors with the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation last week.

All the places mentioned were allowed to re-open following an ordered clean-up and re-inspection.

***PANERA BREAD

4547 WESTON ROAD

WESTON

ORDERED SHUT 7/6/21

5 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Food contaminated by flying insects. 1 live fly landed on Asiago cheese bread in bakery area. 1 live fly on wall by table with single service containers used for salad and soup by salad line.”

“Stop Sale issued due to food not being in a wholesome, sound condition. Food contaminated by flying insects. 1 live fly landed on Asiago cheese bread in bakery area. 3 live flies landed on tomato basil bread in bakery display area.”

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. Observed 3 live flies landing on wall in bread prep area. Observed 5 live flies on rack where clean utensils are stored in bakery prep area. 1 live fly landed on clean and sanitized spatula stored with other clean sanitized utensils in dish area. 1 live fly flying around not landing on anything in cashier area in front of oven by service area. 3 live flies landed on tomato basil bread in bakery display area 1 live fly landed on Asiago cheese bread in bakery area. 1 live fly on wall by table with single service containers used for salad and soup by salad line 1 live fly on wall by sandwich 1 flip top cooler.”

***GOJI JUICERY AND KITCHEN

DANIA POINTE

15 SOUTH POINTE

DANIA BEACH

ORDERED SHUT 7/6/21

4 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. Observed: -approximately 10 live flies, flying around by the mop sink closet door, inside and outside, in front of fruits counter. - approximately 9 live flies on wall by prep table for salads. -approximately 14 live flies by dining room wall.”

“Chlorine sanitizer not at proper minimum strength for manual warewashing. Do not use equipment/utensils not properly sanitized. 10 ppm, employee added chlorine, 50 ppm **Corrected On-Site.”

***GEM

350 BAYVIEW DRIVE

SUNNY ISLES BEACH

INSPECTION BASED ON COMPLAINT

ORDERED SHUT 7/1/21

RE-INSPECTED 7/6/21 NOT ALLOWED TO RE-OPEN

6 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed approximately 3 live roaches crawling on the wooden preparation table in the kitchen, 2 live roaches crawling on a wall next to cook line, 1 live roach crawling on the reach in cooler that has stored food in the kitchen, 15+ live roaches crawling underneath a preparation table by prep sink, 3+ roaches crawling on a reach in cooler located across from cook line, 10 live roaches crawling in 5 foil paper, 50+ roaches crawling on the kitchen floor in prep areas, and main kitchen floor areas, 3 live roaches crawling under the dish machine, 7+ live roaches crawling on floor by marked exit, and 5 live roaches inside can opener attached to wooden preparation table across from reach in freezer. **Warning** - From follow-up inspection 2021-07-02: At time of call back inspection observed 1 live roach on the kitchen door, 1 live roach in the preparation area, and 1 live roach by the beer reach in cooler at the bar. **Time Extended** - From follow-up inspection 2021-07-06: At time of call back inspection observed 4 live roaches crawling inside the reach in cooler with stored containers of raw fish, 1 live roach sitting on top of flour packages inside storage roach, 1 live roach crawling on top of the counter where Inspector and Operator is sitting, 4+ live roaches under the chest freezer in the kitchen.”

“Dead roaches on premises. Observed approximately 20+ dead roaches behind 2 reach in coolers, 5+ dead roaches on the floor by door marked exit in the kitchen, 1 dead roach in the chest freezer, 3+ dead roaches inside unused ice machine. **Warning** - From follow-up inspection 2021-07-02: At time of call back inspection observed approximately 10+ dead roaches inside establishment: 3 dead roaches behind the beer reach in cooler at the front bar, 2 dead roaches on the kitchen floor, 1 dead on the preparation table, 3 dead roaches on the floor under the hand wash sink behind the bar, 1 dead roach on the kitchen door, **Time Extended** - From follow-up inspection 2021-07-06: At time of call back inspection observed approximately 3 dead roaches on the kitchen floor behind the chest freezer, and 1 dead roach inside the chest freezer, 1 dead roach inside the reach in cooler.”

“Proof of required state approved employee training not available for some employees.”

“Three Managers or person in charge lacking proof of food manager certification.”

***KIKO’S

801 SOUTH UNIVERSITY DRIVE

PLANTATION

ORDERED SHUT 7/7/21

19 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Stop Sale issued due to food not being in a wholesome, sound condition. Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed one crawling directly on wanton chips in an open container, on prep table in sushi bar. Dead roaches on premises, observed 6 in closed flour container on dry storage shelf.”

“Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed- one crawling directly on wanton chips in an open container, on prep table in sushi bar one crawling on container with in use utensils in server station one crawling on shelf above open flip top cooler at cook line one crawling on container with seasonings on dry storage shelf One crawling inside the oven at cook line.”

“Dead roaches on premises. Observed one on the floor beside soya sauce container in server station one in rice seasoning holder with sealed rice seasoning bottles on dry storage shelf 3 on shelf above three compartment sink in front of walk in cooler 6 in closed flour container on dry storage shelf.”

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. Observed about 6 flying around bar floor drains and one flying around sushi bar area.”

“Accumulation of black/green mold-like substance in the interior of the ice machine/bin.”

“Cloth used as a food-contact surface. Observed white rice cooking in contact rice mesh bags cook line. Repeat Violation. Wet wiping cloth not stored in sanitizing solution between uses. Observed several wet wiping cloth on prep tables throughout.”

“In-use ice scoop stored on soiled surface between uses. Observed ice scoop at bar and wait station improperly stored. In-use utensil in non-time/temperature control for safety food not stored with handle above top of food within a closed container. Cornstarch container.”

“Time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. Cook line- Flip top cooler- first temperatures taken at 3:30 pm- raw shrimp (44°F retake at 5:30- 44°F, bean sprouts (52°F-retake at 5:30 at 47°F, raw scallops (45°F retake at 5:30 45°F, raw beef (47°F - retake at 5:30 at 45°F, Cold Holding); cut cabbage (51°F, retake at 5:30 at 51°F. Operator advised to store all TCS foods in a unit that is able to maintain 41 degrees or below or cook raw meats to minimum cooking temperatures.”

***ARBY’S

RTM OPERATING COMPANY

924 NW 62ND STREET

FORT LAUDERDALE

ORDERED SHUT 7/7/21

7 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. Observed 1 live fly on cookies on prep table by slicer. Operator discarded Observed 3 live flies on prep table across from three compartment sink. Operator killed flies sand sanitized. 3 live flies on meat slicer on prep table in dish washing area. 2 live flies on employee break table in dish wash area. 2 live flies on cases of syrups on storage rack across from office 3 live flies landed on storage rack where sealed breads are storage by sandwich line. 2 live flies on Alto Sham heater next to sandwich line. 1 live fly landed on prep table where breads are toasted 1 live fly landed on rim of uncovered container with buffalo sauce next to sandwich line. 2 live flies on flex glass by cash registers on front-line 1 live fly on counter by register closest to door.”

“Food contaminated by flies. 1) Observed 2 live flies on cookies on prep table by slicer. Operator discarded. See stop sale 2) Observed unwashed produce stored above prepped salads and tomatoes in walk in cooler.”

“Stop Sale issued due to food not being in a wholesome, sound condition. Food contaminated by flies. Observed 2 live flies on cookies on prep table by slicer.”

***FERN GULLY GRILL

3450 NORTH STATE ROAD 7

LAUDERDALE LAKES

ORDERED SHUT 7/7/21

7 VIOLATIONS FOUND

ALSO ORDERED SHUT 10/29/19

“Stop Sale issued due to adulteration of food product. Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area Main kitchen cook line prep table- observed 3 flies flying over prep table and landing on cutting board, cut onions, carrots, cut potatoes and cooked pork is being prepare.”

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. Fry counter steam table- observed 5 flies flying over hot holding TCS food items. Observed 3 Landing on single service Togo containers and front counter sneeze guard counter top. Dry storage hallway at men and women restroom- observed 2 flies flying and landing on cases of c&c soda and nestle water on dry storage shelf. Main kitchen 3 compartment sink- observed 12 flies flying around and landing on pots inside 3 compartment sink and inside trash can of rice. Main kitchen cook line prep table- observed 3 flies flying over prep table and landing on cutting board, cut onions, carrots, cut potatoes and cooked pork is being prepared. See Stop Sale. Main kitchen dry storage area at rear exit area- observed 4 flies flying around dry storage shelf where cases of single service items being stored.”

“Stop Sale issued due to adulteration of food product. Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area Main kitchen cook line prep table- observed 3 flies flying over prep table and landing on cutting board, cut onions, carrots, cut potatoes and cooked pork is being prepare.”

“Operating with an expired Division of Hotels and Restaurants license.”