Rodent issue found in Thai Me Up; more restaurants ordered shut

Below is a list of places ordered shut last week by inspectors with the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation.

All the places were allowed to reopen following an ordered clean-up and re-inspection.

***THAI ME UP

2389 WILTON DRIVE

WILTON MANORS

INSPECTION BASED ON COMPLAINT

ORDERED SHUT 8/18/21

17 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Rodent activity present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. 50 rodent droppings observed on top of dish machine located in kitchen. 20 rodent droppings observed on the floor behind the dish machine located in kitchen. 5 rodent droppings on the floor behind walk in cooler.”

“Stop Sale issued on time/temperature control for safety food due to temperature abuse. Time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. Walk in cooler: Tofu 45°, raw chicken 46°, cooked noodles 47°,butter 46°, lobster 46°, cooked rice 46°. Foods in unit since yesterday morning. See stop sale. **Repeat Violation**.”

“Required employee training expired for some employees.”

***SMILING BROTHERS RESTAURANT

7108 PEMBROKE ROAD

MIRAMAR

INSPECTION BASED ON COMPLAINT

ORDERED SHUT 8/17/21

7 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Rodent activity present as evidenced by rodent droppings. Approximately 25 rodent droppings on shelf in kitchen where clean containers are stored . 4 rodent droppings on top steam table in cook line . 3 rodent droppings on top microwave in kitchen. Operator cleaned and sanitized area during inspection.”

“Juice packaged in the establishment that has not been specifically processed to prevent, reduce, or eliminate the presence of pathogens not bearing a warning label. Strawberry/ Berry and soursop juices by front counter. Operator moved juices, juices should not be sold until warning label is placed.”

“Operating with an expired Division of Hotels and Restaurants license.”

“Proof of required state approved employee training not available for some employees.”

***CHINA CITY RESTAURANT

4793 NW 167TH STREET

MIAMI GARDENS/OPA LOCKA

ORDERED SHUT 8/20/21

15 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed one live roach crawling on kitchen floor, one live roach on the pipe behind cook equipment, 3 live roaches under preparation table in between empty boxes, one live roach crawling on top of mechanical tools located underneath of preparation table.”

“Roach excrement and/or droppings present. Observed 20+ roach droppings underneath of preparation table in between empty boxes.”

“Dead roaches on premises. Observed 10+ dead roaches on kitchen floor underneath of cook line.”

“Stop Sale issued on time/temperature control for safety food due to temperature abuse. Observed fried rice (61/58°F - Cooling); cooked ribs (63/59°F - Cooling) inside walk in cooler, was cooked from the date before as per operator.”

“Equipment and utensils not washed, rinsed and sanitized in the correct order in three-compartment sink. Do not use dishes/equipment not properly sanitized. Observed employee washing metal bowl in 3 compartment sink without sanitation step. Operator set up the three compartment sink with chlorine sanitation solutions at 100 pp.”

“Records/documents for required employee training do not contain all of the required information.”

“Required employee training expired for some employees.”

***EL PALACIO DE LOS JUGOS

5721-5741 WEST FLAGLER STREET

MIAMI

ORDERED SHUT 8/17/21

15 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed 6 live roaches crawling on the floor underneath the 3 compartment sink in the kitchen area. Observed 1 live roach inside container with rice inside in the kitchen area.”

“Stop Sale issued on time/temperature control for safety food due to temperature abuse. Observed pasta salad (46°F - Cold Holding), as per operator pasta salad was prepared yesterday.”

“Food/ice received from unapproved source/no invoice provided to verify source. See Stop Sale. Observed 50 meringues stored inside plastic container in the the sandwich/juice area. Operator cannot provide approved source.”

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. Observed 2 flies flying in the juice area.”

“Food-contact surface soiled with food debris, mold-like substance or slime. Observed grinding in the kitchen area with food residue.”

***ZUUK MEDITERRANEAN KITCHEN

VUE AT BRICKELL

1250 SOUTH MIAMI AVENUE

MIAMI

INSPECTION BASED ON COMPLAINT

ORDERED SHUT 8/16/21

17 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed approximately 10 live roaches crawling inside an food equipment storage cabinet, storage cabinet is located underneath the steam table in the kitchen.”

“Time/temperature control for safety food, other than whole meat roast, hot held at less than 135 degrees Fahrenheit. Steam table-yellow rice (93°f-103°F - Hot Holding).”

***CHERY’S RESTAURANT

12781 WEST DIXIE HIGHWAY

NORTH MIAMI

INSPECTION BASED ON COMPLAINT

ORDERED SHUT 8/16/21

11 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed approximately 8 live roaches on wall behind reach in cooler in kitchen area and observed 2 live roaches on floor at dry storage room in kitchen area.”

“Ready-to-eat, time/temperature control for safety food prepared onsite and held more than 24 hours not properly date marked. Observed cooked goat front the previous day inside reach in freezer without date marked. **Repeat Violation**.”

***SPOONS GRILL

3987 NW 19TH STREET

LAUDERDALE LAKES

INSPECTION BASED ON COMPLAINT

8/18/21

10 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Dead roaches on premises. 1 dead roach behind counter at register station. 2 dead roaches water heater closet. 7 dead roaches observed inside dry goods closet by bathrooms. Operator removed them and cleaned the area. **Repeat Violation**.”

“Time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. Small flip top: yellow cheese 40- 48°, cooked sausage 47°, cooked salmon 47° Foods outside temperature less than 3 hours. Operator moved all items to walk in cooler. Explained the importance of keeping foods under the rim line. **Repeat Violation**.”

“Time/temperature control for safety food identified in the written procedure as a food held using time as a public health control has no time marking and the time removed from temperature control cannot be determined. See stop sale. Chicken wings No time marked. Foods outside temperature less than 4 hours. Operator time marked 7-11am **Repeat Violation**.”

“Time/temperature control for safety food, other than whole meat roast, hot held at less than 135 degrees Fahrenheit. Steam Table: sausage 94°. Observed food stored double panned. Food in unit less than 4 hours. Operator reheated foods to 170°. **Corrected On-Site**.”

“Ready-to-eat, time/temperature control for safety food prepared onsite and held more than 24 hours not properly date marked. Observed inside walk in cooler :cooked rice , and green beans cooked on 8/16 - not date marked. Operator date marked. **Corrected On-Site** **Repeat Violation**.”