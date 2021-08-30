Two Sweetwater police officers jump into action to save a choking child

Two Sweetwater police officers saved a boy who was choking

SWEETWATER, Fla. – In a situation where seconds count, two Sweetwater police officers sprang into action to save a choking 16-month-old, and it was all caught on camera.

Sweetwater Sergeant Domingo Benito Junior received a dispatch, about a young boy who was choking on a large seed from a mamoncillo fruit.

A frantic family met him in the street, holding Gian Lucas Menendez, whose airway was blocked.

With several strong, swift palms to the back, Sergeant Benito worked to dislodge the seed successfully. Moments later, the child cried and started to breathe again, as Officer Samuel Dorcely looked into the boy’s mouth to remove the seed.

The touching video shows the officers go from lifesavers to consolers, comforting the boy.

“It just kicks in, you’re not really thinking. You just rely on your training and it flows like water,” said Benito.

“It’s a relief. I’m a father and when you see a kid in trouble like that you can’t help but think of your own child,” added Dorcely.

On Monday, Sergeant Benito and Officer Dorcely were recognized for their efforts, receiving a lifesaving award from the City of Sweetwater.

Gian Lucas and his grandmother were there for the special moment.

“I want to say thank you. Thank you so much,” said Olga Rodríguez, the boy’s grandmother.

More good news, Gian Lucas is a big brother. His mother wasn’t able to attend the special ceremony, because she was at the hospital giving birth to his sibling.