Vigil planned in Miami Beach for young father killed while dining with family

Vigil planned for young father gunned down while eating in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – One week after the horrific shooting of a tourist in broad daylight in Miami Beach, members of the community will gather to remember the victim.

The sun was still shining when 21-year-old Dustin Wakefield of Colorado was dining with his family along Ocean Drive.

Witnesses said Wakefield shielded his family from the gunman, who claimed to be high on mushrooms and told police he was shooting people at random.

Wakefield’s heartbroken widow spoke to Local 10 on Monday about the horrible tragedy.

Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber said the so-called entertainment district spawns chaos, while some residents have said they want more police visibility.

The South of 5th Neighborhood Association sent a letter to the city, asking for more police presence and the opening of Ocean Drive back to vehicles.

Ad

The vigil for Wakefield was planned to take place at Ocean Drive and 14th Street on Tuesday evening.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to support the family. Click here to see details and donate.