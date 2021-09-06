Rosh Hashanah at Shul of Bal Harbour: Rabbi to pray with families of building collapse victims

SURFSIDE, Fla. – Rosh Hashanah, which begins at sundown Monday, is more than just the Jewish New Year. It is a time for family to be together, so it’s a truly challenging occasion for all of those who lost loved ones in the Champlain Towers South collapse in Surfside.

From the moment the collapse happened on June 24th, the nearby Shul of Bal Harbour played a critical role through counselling and fundraising.

For months, Rabbi Zalman Lipskar, of the Shul of Bal Harbour, has helped many of the grieving families and friends of the victims, and on Rosh Hashanah, he is expecting many of them to come and pray.

“I’ve been involved in every aspect of their lives. Some I knew beforehand, some personal friends, some I just met after this tragedy and we formed an incredible bond based on love and connection,” Lipskar said.

Lipskar said there have been many questions he has been unable to answer about the tragedy.

“You ask yourself the question, ‘Why?’ But if we had the answer we would be God. We don’t have those answers,” Lipskar said. “What we say to God this Rosh Hashanah is that, ‘We are still here. Through all the pain, through all the tragedy, we are still showing up.’”